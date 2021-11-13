Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $47,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NVS opened at $82.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

