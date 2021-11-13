Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to announce $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $2.41. Nutrien reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 787.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $10.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,740 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Nutrien by 31.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,902 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Nutrien by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in Nutrien by 329.9% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,264 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $68.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day moving average of $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $73.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.