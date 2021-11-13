Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nutrien by 4.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 156.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $703,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 368.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,347 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.31. The company had a trading volume of 925,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,990. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

