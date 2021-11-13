Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 253,089 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 147.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,089 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Arcus Biosciences worth $11,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 668,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 167,335 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $1,976,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 876,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,056,000 after buying an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $38.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

