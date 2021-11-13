Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,418 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Albany International worth $11,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Albany International during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Albany International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Albany International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 192,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Albany International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $62.56 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.59. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

