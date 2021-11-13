Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 277,354 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 61.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 726,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,354 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $12,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after acquiring an additional 260,477 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

WKHS stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $888.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.54.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.