Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,159 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of American States Water worth $11,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water during the third quarter worth about $596,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American States Water by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 8.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 76.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the first quarter valued at about $1,343,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AWR opened at $92.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.11. American States Water has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $94.96.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

In related news, Director Janice F. Wilkins sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $199,960.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,500.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,409.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,742 shares of company stock valued at $521,825 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st.

