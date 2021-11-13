Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Kodiak Sciences worth $11,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KOD. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 14.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 86,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.83 per share, with a total value of $8,330,693.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 266,930 shares of company stock valued at $24,617,976 and sold 21,726 shares valued at $2,207,583. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.72. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

