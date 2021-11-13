Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.81 Million Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 20,114 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $11,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the second quarter worth $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Matson by 768.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Matson by 65.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson stock opened at $94.03 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.41 and a 12-month high of $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $389,740.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $453,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,113 shares of company stock worth $3,647,283. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

