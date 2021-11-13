Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,602 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Revolution Medicines worth $11,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RVMD opened at $32.83 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.94.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 355.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

