Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 132,882 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,586 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,649,000 after acquiring an additional 312,579 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 744,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,294,000 after acquiring an additional 164,544 shares in the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMP. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

