Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of M.D.C. worth $11,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,668,000 after buying an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after buying an additional 147,232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after acquiring an additional 206,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,012,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,219,000 after acquiring an additional 119,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in M.D.C. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 579,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after acquiring an additional 65,544 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $63.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $52.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

