Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 14,400 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Assured Guaranty worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

AGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $53.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $56.95.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

