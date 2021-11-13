Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 34,557 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 365,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,557 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,944,000 after acquiring an additional 526,592 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,392,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,468,000 after buying an additional 405,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at $10,730,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at $9,481,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,022,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after buying an additional 231,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.45. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

