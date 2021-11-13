Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 68,642 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Xperi worth $11,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 18.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after buying an additional 75,316 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Xperi by 102.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 74,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 37,598 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the first quarter valued at $545,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 14.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.72. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

