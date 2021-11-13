NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NVA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.30.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at C$7.25 on Friday. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.79 and a 52-week high of C$7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

