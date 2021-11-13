Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OCUL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Sunday, October 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 132,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

