OKCash (OK) Price Tops $0.0248

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 13th. OKCash has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $649,987.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OKCash has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can now be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,177.44 or 1.01610075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00050725 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00039016 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 1,777.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.12 or 0.00600393 BTC.

About OKCash

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,656,914 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

