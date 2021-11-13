Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Old Second Bancorp worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 244,619 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 199,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSBC opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Hugh H. Mclean acquired 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,714.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $63,843.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 50,497 shares of company stock worth $603,718 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

