OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Acquires Shares of 10,000 Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,445,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 98,538 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 142,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOLO opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 7,990.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. Research analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

