Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 106.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,831 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.74. 2,866,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,825. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

