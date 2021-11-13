Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Omega Therapeutics stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a current ratio of 16.69. Omega Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMGA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

