Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OMGA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. 31,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,389. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 10.62. Omega Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

OMGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

