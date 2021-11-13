OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OneSpan’s earnings. OneSpan reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OneSpan.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $1,146,057.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,474,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,670,740.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 809.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

OSPN opened at $19.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $781.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 0.51. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

