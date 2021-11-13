OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OpGen had a negative net margin of 906.54% and a negative return on equity of 99.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

OPGN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.

Get OpGen alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPGN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of OpGen in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.