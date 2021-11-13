Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.420-$2.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $616 million-$618 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.92 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.660-$0.730 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,021. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.60.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $51,969.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,205 shares of company stock worth $459,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oportun Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 348.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Oportun Financial worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

