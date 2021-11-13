Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.22) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.50). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

EDIT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

Shares of EDIT opened at $37.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.97.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 214.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.