Oraichain Token (ORAI) Price Up 27.6% Over Last 7 Days

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Oraichain Token coin can now be purchased for $12.50 or 0.00019494 BTC on major exchanges. Oraichain Token has a market cap of $25.56 million and $810,335.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00052458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.93 or 0.00225947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00087470 BTC.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

Oraichain Token is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

