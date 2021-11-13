O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Sells $4,834,275.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $648.98 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $669.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $620.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $588.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,049,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 8,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

