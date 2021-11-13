Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Organogenesis in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.70. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. The firm had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 12,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,771.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Organogenesis by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Organogenesis by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.