Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Issues Earnings Results

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Organon & Co. updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE OGN traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,531,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,094. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organon & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,064,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,479,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

