Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Shares of OESX opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 23.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

