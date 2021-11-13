Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.9% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $166.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.95. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.56 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $493.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

