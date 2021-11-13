Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 23.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 198,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 906,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,554,000 after purchasing an additional 88,292 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE:TTC opened at $102.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.12. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.06%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

