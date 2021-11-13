Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $991,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.6% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.71.

Shares of MA opened at $363.50 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.38 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $357.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $348.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

