Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 6,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,323 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the second quarter valued at about $53,026,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 10,736.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,108,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Discovery by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,531 shares in the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISCA opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

