Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 186 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $260.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.20. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $160.51 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The stock has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

