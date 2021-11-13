Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 78 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 9.3% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $653,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,112,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $760,368,000 after purchasing an additional 155,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 822,164 shares of company stock worth $226,991,407 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $306.65 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $300.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.63 and its 200-day moving average is $254.84.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.14.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

