OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

OSB Group (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSB. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 645 ($8.43) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OSB Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 634.17 ($8.29).

OSB opened at GBX 500.50 ($6.54) on Thursday. OSB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 361.60 ($4.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 523 ($6.83). The company has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 499.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 483.29.

In other news, insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total transaction of £747,000 ($975,960.28).

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

