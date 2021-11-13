Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.52, but opened at $15.00. Oscar Health shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 19,466 shares traded.

The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.34).

Get Oscar Health alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSCR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oscar Health from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In related news, insider Dennis Weaver sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $52,094.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 68,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $912,443.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 4,395,078 shares of company stock worth $67,705,733 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,075,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,075,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $68,378,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 533.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 102,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 86,698 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,059,000 after buying an additional 719,400 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.