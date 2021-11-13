Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 126.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 104.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $158,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $116.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.70. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $73.66 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

