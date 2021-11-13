Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of OSMT stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $6.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.86% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,930,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 691,486 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $542,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $482,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 35,255 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.