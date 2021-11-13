Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Issues Earnings Results

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 150,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,606. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $241.83 million, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 46,678 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 112,266 shares in the last quarter. 49.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.