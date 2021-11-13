Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.500 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

NYSE OMI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,110. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,642 shares of company stock worth $5,843,782 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Owens & Minor stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 88.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,210 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Owens & Minor worth $16,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.