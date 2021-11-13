Oxford Instruments’ (OXINF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Oxford Instruments stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. Oxford Instruments has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $37.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.