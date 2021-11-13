Oxford Metrics’ (OMG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock.

Shares of Oxford Metrics stock opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.57) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £152.97 million and a P/E ratio of 54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 106.30. Oxford Metrics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84.53 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 122.50 ($1.60).

About Oxford Metrics

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

