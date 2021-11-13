Oxford Metrics’ (OMG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock.
Shares of Oxford Metrics stock opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.57) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £152.97 million and a P/E ratio of 54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 106.30. Oxford Metrics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84.53 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 122.50 ($1.60).
About Oxford Metrics
Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Metrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Metrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.