Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

OYST opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $327.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -0.20.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.48. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $8,162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

