PACCAR Inc (PCAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on December 7th

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

PACCAR stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

