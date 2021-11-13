Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 12,205 Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 31.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 33,688 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Veoneer by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 22,509 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 47,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 7.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veoneer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $31.30 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. Veoneer, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Veoneer’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.