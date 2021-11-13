Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 13,874 Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,874 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BZH. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 329,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 90.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 61,131 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 8.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $669.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 13.58.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BZH. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.
Beazer Homes USA Company Profile
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
