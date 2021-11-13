Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 13,874 Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,874 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BZH. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 329,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 90.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 61,131 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 8.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $669.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 13.58.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BZH. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

